Open Thread for Subscribers, April 11, 2020
Onward!
zeynep
Apr 11
155
Comment
90
Share
Share
The Gaslighting of Science
Final Installment of the Misinformation Trifecta
zeynep
Apr 10
146
Comment
56
Share
Share
Pandemic as Metaphor
The grim reaper who revealed grim truths about our society. (Part two of the misinformation trifecta).
zeynep
Apr 7
81
Comment
39
Share
Share
Sunday Open Thread for Subscribers 4/4
Our weekly subscriber-only open thread! Soon, we’ll have a guest post on decision making under uncertainty and limited data from an epidemiologist, and…
zeynep
Apr 4
74
Comment
58
Share
Share
How Polarization Ate Our Brains
Part One Of The Misinformation Trifecta
zeynep
Apr 1
131
Comment
39
Share
Share
Time for a Ring/Surge Vaccination Campaign
On Variants and Vaccines
zeynep
Mar 30
70
Comment
31
Share
Share
Sunday Open Thread for Subscribers 3/28
Sunday open thread! I’ll soon have a piece for Insight from an epidemiologist on making decisions like sending her kids to childcare that has a …
zeynep
Mar 28
42
Comment
145
Share
Share
Ten Questions the Press Should Have Asked President Biden
A socially distant press conference shouldn't mean distance from the most important story
zeynep
Mar 26
160
Comment
90
Share
Share
Pandemic Theater, The Anniversary Edition
When does "absence of evidence" start implying "evidence of absence"?
zeynep
Mar 23
71
Comment
36
Share
Share
Subscriber-Only Open Thread
Sunday subscriber-only open thread! I’ve decided to make these weekly so it is more predictable, and will think about the best time. I’ve seen F…
zeynep
Mar 21
91
Comment
127
Share
Share
The Elephant In the Room: Herd Immunity via Tragedy
There are also terrible ways to end pandemics (and they all end)
zeynep
Mar 18
46
Comment
11
Share
Share
I'll take the "hippie dippy wishful thinking" case for vaccinating the world
The case from human rights is the only one that really works
zeynep
Mar 15
135
Comment
36
Share
Share
