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Who should worry about H5N1?
Ideally, not the public, ever. But there's much that needs to be done, now, to keep it that way.
Feb 4, 2023
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zeynep
141
25
1
October 2022
On the Alex Jones Verdict: The Very, Very Lucrative World of Lying
My latest piece for the New York Times returns to a key question: how should we grapple with the current historic transformation of the public sphere?
Oct 16, 2022
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zeynep
95
24
August 2022
Long Covid, The Long History Version
It's the tip of a long-term scandal in how we approach complex chronic conditions and post-viral syndromes
Aug 25, 2022
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zeynep
228
47
1
June 2022
Reprint: In Memory of My Grandmother
(This is a reprint of a newsletter I wrote after my grandmother passed away in 2019).
Jun 19, 2022
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zeynep
203
28
1
May 2022
A move, some news, and a new essay on privacy and technology in a post-Roe America
I've changed institutions! And more!
May 19, 2022
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zeynep
207
26
March 2022
Sorry! Correction! 3/12
Apologies for cluttering your inbox.
Mar 12, 2022
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zeynep
51
Open Thread 3/12/22: Guns of August Edition
Also March of Folly
Mar 12, 2022
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zeynep
90
57
January 2022
Open Thread: Here's Hoping We Don't Need Luck As Much in 2022, 1/5/2022 edition.
It’s a new year!
Jan 5, 2022
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zeynep
145
69
December 2021
Convergent Evidence, Omicron Edition. Open Thread 26/12/2021
Why I believe many of the worst-case scenarios are now off the table
Dec 26, 2021
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zeynep
54
42
Still Not Sure Edition: Open Thread 12/19
This time, why we are still not sure.
Dec 19, 2021
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zeynep
94
69
Omicron Scenarios Open Thread 11/12
Some clarity, some cautious optimism, still more to go
Dec 12, 2021
•
zeynep
59
27
Waiting for Omicron, Open Thread 12/5/2021
It’s still wait-and-see time for many key characteristics of the Omicron variant.
Dec 5, 2021
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zeynep
74
52
© 2026 zeynep tufekci
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