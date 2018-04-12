So many things going on in the world! I’m working on a lengthy piece on our institutional cognitive biases (for lack of better term) as revealed by our pandemic stress test, and another one for Insight explaining what I think is going on with variants (and why, I think, we’re kind of missing the big picture). Other than that, what’s on your mind? Open thread!
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Open Thread!
So many things going on in the world! I’m working on a lengthy piece on our institutional cognitive biases (for lack of better term) as revealed by our pandemic stress test, and another one for Insight explaining what I think is going on with variants (and why, I think, we’re kind of missing the big picture). Other than that, what’s on your mind? Open thread!
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.