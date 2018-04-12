Insight

Open Thread!

zeynepFeb 25Comment 119

So many things going on in the world! I’m working on a lengthy piece on our institutional cognitive biases (for lack of better term) as revealed by our pandemic stress test, and another one for Insight explaining what I think is going on with variants (and why, I think, we’re kind of missing the big picture). Other than that, what’s on your mind? Open thread!

Share

Create your profile

Only paying subscribers can comment on this post

© 2021 zeynep tufekci. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack